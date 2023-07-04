IFP Advisors Inc Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 376.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,083 over the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

