IFP Advisors Inc Has $521,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

