IFP Advisors Inc Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

