IFP Advisors Inc Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 53.2% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.98. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.