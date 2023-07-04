IFP Advisors Inc Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $726,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FALN stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.