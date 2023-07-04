IFP Advisors Inc Has $579,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 36.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $250.08.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.