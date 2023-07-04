IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

