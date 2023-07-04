IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 1,931.8% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 408,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 388,255 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

REM stock opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

