IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,997 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toast were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toast by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 472,385 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,470,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $31,193,909.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,663,123 shares of company stock worth $56,252,931. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

TOST stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $26.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.