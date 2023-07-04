IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,857 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 119,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $1,935,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Shares of COP opened at $104.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

