IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.98. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $110.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

