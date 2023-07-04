IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.16 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.24.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.