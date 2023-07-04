IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 62,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

