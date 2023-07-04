IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,917 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.