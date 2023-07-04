IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.07.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

