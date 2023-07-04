IFP Advisors Inc Sells 10,462 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

