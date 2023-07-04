IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,078 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,465,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,361,000 after purchasing an additional 56,440 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 483,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 154,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 93,456 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $17,110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares during the period.

In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60. In other news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total value of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60.

EDV has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.35) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.49) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.39 and a 200 day moving average of $606.02. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $106.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

