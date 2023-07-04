IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11,915 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,491,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,294,000 after acquiring an additional 98,894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 465,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 263,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0496 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

