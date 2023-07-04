IFP Advisors Inc Sells 349,340 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 596,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,300,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 338,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ALTL stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $830.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

