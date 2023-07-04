IFP Advisors Inc Sells 3,736 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

