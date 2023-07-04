IFP Advisors Inc Sells 387 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

