IFP Advisors Inc Sells 696 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brookfield Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BN stock opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

