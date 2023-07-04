IFP Advisors Inc Sells 738 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

ALB opened at $229.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

