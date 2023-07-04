IFP Advisors Inc Sells 742 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $445.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $435.00 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $497.86 and its 200 day moving average is $499.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

