IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,925 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,925 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,076 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,890,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 189,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 480,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 169,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 132,966 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $454.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.16.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

