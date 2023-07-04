IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,161 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,363,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 989.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.36 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

