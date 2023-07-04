IFP Advisors Inc Sells 9,773 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.01% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ JSML opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

