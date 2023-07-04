IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of CGGO opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

