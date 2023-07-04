Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,903 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAUG opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.