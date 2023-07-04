Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Position Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,320 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.63% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS UMAY opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.