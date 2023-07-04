Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

