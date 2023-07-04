Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,013.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,143,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 1,040,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after buying an additional 604,483 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 596,420 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 174.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 525,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 334,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1181 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

