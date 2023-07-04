Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 296,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.