Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 260,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 296,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BSJQ opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.