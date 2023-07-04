Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFIG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 358.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 93,561 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 53,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics.

