iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 977,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,842 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.1121 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

