iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 245.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

