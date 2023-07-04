iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ACWI stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $96.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

