iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000.

IWO stock opened at $242.77 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

