Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 829.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,091 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $102,656,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,640,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after buying an additional 779,379 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,187,000 after buying an additional 551,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $23,055,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $108.87 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.29.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.