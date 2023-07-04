JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JD.com were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 15.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

