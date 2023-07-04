J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of J&J Snack Foods worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

JJSF stock opened at $158.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $165.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $337.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.18 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 6.34%. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.18%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

