Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 5,903 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $29,574.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $8,081,166.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,631,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,148,932 shares of company stock worth $26,988,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

