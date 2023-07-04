Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $424.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

