JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.35.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $147.48. The company has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

