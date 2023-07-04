JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of New Hampshire Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,373,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $147.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Stories

