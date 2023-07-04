Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCYFree Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. Kunlun Energy has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

See Also

