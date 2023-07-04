Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 212 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 13.3 %

LH opened at $209.14 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average of $232.61.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.