LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 2,404 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $434.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

