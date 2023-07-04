LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $22.32 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

