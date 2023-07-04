Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 78,768 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $46,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $570,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

